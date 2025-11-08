Latest WWE Signings In Action At NXT Live Event

The latest signings to WWE have had their first taste of WWE action by competing at the most recent WWE NXT live event. At the November 8, event in Tampa, Zozaya, Aigle Blanc, and Mike D Vecchio were in action, competing as Jaime Garcia, Cyril Coquerelle, and Mike Derudder respectively.

Garcia and Coquerelle teamed up at the live event in a losing effort to Brooks Jensen & Lexis King while Mike would lose to Aaron Fara. For Garcia and Coquerelle, this marked their first time competing in a WWE ring, while Derudder has previously worked in a dark match.

The trio were part of the latest signing of WWE Performance Center recruits which was made official in October 2025. All three are known for their experience competing in Europe, with Garcia/Zozoya having been a staple of the UK-based Revolution Pro Wrestling.

Time will tell how far these three, as well as other signings Nathan Cranton and Dusan Novakovic go in WWE. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on these signings.