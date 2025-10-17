WWE Tag Team Set For Pro Wrestling NOAH Sunny Voyage Event

WWE NXT will be expanding its influence beyond its own promotion as two Superstars from the silver brand are heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger have been announced for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Sunny Voyage event on October 26 in Kasukabe, Japan. The former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions will battle Dragon Bane and Alpha Wolf at the event, which will stream live on Wrestle Universe at Midnight ET (Sunday afternoon in Japan).

? 10/26 Kasukabe — New WWE NXT stars join the action!



SUNNY VOYAGE 2025

? 10/26 (Sun) 1:00 PM Start / 12:00 PM Doors

? Saitama • Kasukabe Fureai Cube



Full card & event details ??

? https://t.co/qyyjkTF92U#noah_ghc #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5k6IQSSTnh — PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) October 17, 2025

The NOAH show provides a golden opportunity for Hank and Tank in what has been a huge year for the pair. The popular duo captured the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver this past April and held them until August when they lost to Dark State.

Hank and Tank are the latest pair of Superstars to appear for NOAH. In 2024, Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights took part in NOAH’s prestigious N-1 Victory Tournament. WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey has also competed for NOAH while Shinsuke Nakamura was part of the promotion’s first event of 2025.

This latest partnership once again demonstrates how WWE are more willing than ever to work with other promotions, whether it be NOAH, Bloodsport, or TNA Wrestling. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Hank and Tank, both in WWE NXT and beyond.