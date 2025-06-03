WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Preview, Matches, and How to Watch

WWE Worlds Collide returns for its fourth installment on Saturday, June 7, 2025, marking a historic first since WWE’s acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) earlier this year. Taking place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, this cross-promotional supercard is part of Money in the Bank weekend and features a unique blend of NXT and AAA stars, with potential surprise appearances from other WWE brands and TNA.

How to Watch WWE Worlds Collide 2025

Start Times

United States : 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT United Kingdom : 8:00 PM BST

: 8:00 PM BST India : 1:30 AM IST (Sunday)

: 1:30 AM IST (Sunday) Australia: 7:00 AM AEDT (Sunday)

Streaming Options

Free Worldwide Access: Live streaming on WWE’s official YouTube channel in both English and Spanish commentary – completely free for viewers worldwide.

Venue: Kia Forum, Inglewood, California

Complete Match Card

AAA Mega Championship Match

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Chad Gable

El Hijo del Vikingo, who recently captured the AAA Mega Championship from Alberto El Patron, puts his title on the line against WWE’s Chad Gable. The high-flying champion from AAA faces off against the accomplished WWE veteran in what promises to be a clash of styles and cultures.

NXT North American Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Ethan Page (c) vs. Rey Fenix vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Laredo Kid

Fresh off capturing the North American Title from Ricky Saints on the May 27 episode of NXT, Ethan Page faces his biggest test yet. He’ll defend against NXT’s rising star Je’Von Evans, SmackDown’s Rey Fenix, and AAA’s Laredo Kid in a high-stakes fatal four-way encounter.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel & Berto) vs. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano & Psycho Clown

Tensions have been brewing within Legado del Fantasma following recent setbacks, with Santos Escobar growing increasingly frustrated with Angel and Berto. They’ll need to get on the same page to face three of AAA’s most charismatic and unpredictable performers.

Women’s Tag Team Match

Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice vs. Dalys & Chik Tormenta

Former NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who lost her title to Jacy Jayne on May 27 following interference from Dalys and Chik Tormenta, teams with Lola Vice for revenge. This match could mark Vaquer’s final NXT appearance before a potential main roster move.

LWO vs. AAA Six-Man Tag Team Match

LWO vs. Octagón Jr., Aero Star & Mr. Iguana

Additional inter-promotional action features WWE’s LWO faction taking on a trio of AAA’s most exciting luchadores in Octagón Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana.

What Makes This Event Special

Historic Cross-Promotion

This marks the first Worlds Collide event to feature direct collaboration between WWE’s NXT brand and AAA following WWE’s acquisition of the Mexican promotion. The partnership creates opportunities for dream matches that were previously impossible.

Money in the Bank Weekend

Held as part of Money in the Bank weekend, Worlds Collide serves as the opening act for one of WWE’s biggest events of the year. The special 3:00 PM ET start time accommodates the weekend’s packed schedule.

Multiple Brand Representation

While primarily featuring NXT and AAA talent, the event also includes wrestlers from WWE’s main roster brands Raw and SmackDown, with potential involvement from TNA wrestlers as well.

Free Global Access

Unlike many major wrestling events, Worlds Collide will be completely free to watch worldwide via WWE’s YouTube channel, making it accessible to international audiences without subscription barriers.

Storyline Background

The event builds on months of developing storylines across WWE programming. Legado del Fantasma’s internal struggles have been a focal point on both NXT and SmackDown, while the NXT North American Championship picture exploded following Ethan Page’s recent victory. The women’s tag team match stems from AAA wrestlers interfering in NXT programming, creating natural cross-promotional friction.

AAA’s involvement brings authentic lucha libre flavor to the event, with their colorful characters and high-flying style contrasting perfectly with WWE’s sports entertainment approach.

WWE Worlds Collide 2025 represents a new chapter in professional wrestling’s evolution, blending the best of American sports entertainment with authentic Mexican lucha libre tradition.

With championship gold on the line, personal rivalries reaching their peak, and historic firsts being achieved, this free YouTube stream is must-watch entertainment for wrestling fans worldwide.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 3:00 PM ET for what promises to be an historic afternoon of international wrestling action from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.