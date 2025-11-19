ZaRuca Split Teased After WWE NXT Gold Rush Heartbreak

Sol Ruca hoped to reclaim the WWE NXT Women’s North American Title at NXT Gold Rush, but that sadly wasn’t meant to be. During her match with Blake Monroe, Ruca was trapped in a knee submission, and Zaria, hoping to protect her friend, threw in the towel.

No!



Not like this!



Zaria just thew in the towel for Sol Ruca, Blake Monroe is still the Women's North American Champion… ? pic.twitter.com/UW8MXJzKCd — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2025

After the match, the two members of ‘ZaRuca’ were far from being on the same page. While Ruca was adamant that she would have beaten Monroe and won the title back, Zaria saw things very differently.

“I get that you are upset, but I’m sorry, you didn’t have it… You weren’t crawling to the ropes and you sure as hell weren’t going to tap out. I wasn’t going to watch Blake snap your leg in half, okay? I’m not going to watch you reinjure your leg, be put on the shelf for a year over your stupid pride!”

Zaria pointed out how Ruca was barely cleared for the match and finds it wrong that she’s ‘the bad guy’ for caring about Ruca’s long-term well-being. Despite Zaria’s best efforts, Ruca left the scene, still unhappy with her tag-team partner.

These tensions continued on social media. While Zaria was clearly upset over everything that had transpired, as indicated with an image of Lisa Simpson, Ruca was far from forgiving.

Ruca and Zaria have been allies for much of Zaria’s WWE tenure, but it appears that their days as allies may be numbered. Stay tuned to SEScoops to see if the two can reconcile, or if this is indeed the end of the popular tag-team.