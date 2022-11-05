Otis Celebrates Reading First Book Cover-to-Cover After Lifelong Battle with Dyslexia

WWE Superstar Otis has opened up about his lengthy battle with dyslexia after reading his first book front to back.

Otis appears on Monday Night Raw as part of Alpha Academy with Chad Gable, and the duo are former Raw Tag Team Champions.

Before turning heel, Otis teamed with Tucker in Heavy Machinery and is a former Mr. Money in the Bank, but lost the contract to The Miz before he had the chance to cash in.

Reading Pet Sematary

Taking to Twitter, Otis shared the news that he recently finished reading Stephen King’s 1983 horror classic Pet Sematary.

Otis explained that he has dealt with Dyslexia since elementary school, and WWE had approached him a year ago about getting into a reading class.

The Raw Superstar also praised his teacher Kimmy Swedberg, who chose Pet Sematary as Otis is a fan of horror, and was terrified by the 1989 film adaptation as a child.

Otis called Swedberg the “Best instructor and teacher” and gave a review of the book, and is already planning his next read, King’s 1977 classic The Shining.

Dyslexia

According to recent research, it is believed 15% of people deal with some form of dyslexia, equating to over 30 million people in the United States alone.

Otis isn’t alone in his battle with dyslexia, as several wrestlers have come forward with their own struggles.

In an August 2019 interview, CJ (Lana) Perry said she learned of her dyslexia in college, and Diamond Dallas Page told Lilian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast that he had to deal with dyslexia at a time when nobody knew what it was.

AEW‘s Mark Henry has said he was moved to a different school because he was an undiagnosed dyslexic.