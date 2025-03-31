WWE Superstars Reveal Their Suprising Hates In Hot Takes Video

CM Punk recently shared his disdain for The Beatles but he’s not the only WWE Superstar with a hot take. In a video from Jackie Redmond, the Superstars of WWE shared what they hate that everybody appears to love:

Julius Creed – Mint Choc Chip Ice Cream: In a bold call that’s splitting American Made, Julius shared that he’s no fan of mint chocolate chip ice cream. Proving his point that everybody else seems to love it, Ivy Nile immediately responded saying she loves the flavor.

Otis – Barbeque Sauce: Otis is a man who loves his meat, but he is no fan of drenching his food in barbeque sauce. His reasoning? “Let the fat and the salt do the talking, baby!”

Dakota Kai – The Big Bang Theory: The show about a series of nerds and their attractive neighbor may have won awards, but Kai is no fan. She declared that the show is “not funny.” Despite being the target audience, Kai, a self-professed nerd says the show makes perople like her “look really bad.”

Jimmy Uso – Twins: In perhaps the most baffling pet hate, Jimmy Uso is no fan of twins. His twin brother Jey was also in the video and didn’t seem impressed.

Jey Uso – Flowers: Jey doesn’t care for flowers and said that they make places smell like a funeral. Jimmy quipped that his brother hates flowers because he hasn’t been given his flowers yet.

Adam Pearce – Professional wrestlers: Clearly fed up with the antics of Rhea Ripley and others, Raw’s General Manager is through with dealing with pro wrestlers.

Cody Rhodes – People who have no enemies: Rhodes sees someone who has no issues with others as a huge red flag. Ironically, Rhodes is ready to be an enemy of those who have no enemies.

Alicia Taylor – The Beatles: Like Punk, Taylor is no fan of the ‘Fab Four.’ Redmond was shocked to find not one, but two hater of the Beatles sat at the very same table backstage.

Maxxine Dupri – Listening to music too loudly: Maxxine Dupri may be surrounded by wrestlers with loud entrance songs, but for her, anyone who listens to a song above a volume of 7 is a major no-no.