LGBTQ Documentary Out In The Ring Wins Best Canadian Feature at Inside Out Toronto

Wrestling documentary Out In The Ring has won the Best Canadian Feature at Inside Out Toronto, Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival.

The documentary, chronicling the history of LGBTQ identities in pro wrestling is directed by Ry Levey. It had been in production for a long time.

The film felt the effects of the covid-19 pandemic as well as the #MeToo and #SpeakingOut moments. It was finally released on June 3 after 4 years in development.

Out In The Ring features many prominent wrestling figures from past and present. It includes names such as Chyna, Mike Parrow, Sonny Kiss, Chris Kanyon, Pat Patterson, Sue Green, Dani Jordyn, Effy, Charlie Morgan, Sandy Parker, Pollo Del Mar, Jordan Blade, Reiza Clarke and Wade Keller.

A number of featured stars were in attendance for a panel after the film’s release. They talked about things such as the history of homophobia in pro wrestling.

Levey noted how Inside Out was the first film festival he attended after coming out himself 25 years ago. He said that winning this prize is a full circle moment and it’s a true privilege.

Other movies that won awards at the ceremony include Amelia Eloisa’s “We Will Never Belong” (Best Narrative Feature), Joseph Sackett’s “Homebody” (Best First Feature) and Jacquie Lawrence’s “Gateways Grind” (Best Documentary Feature).