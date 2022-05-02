Parker Boudreaux Already Making Waves After WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Harland (Parker Boudreaux) wont have trouble finding work in the wrestling business.

Boudreaux was released from WWE last week after an underwhelming stint in NXT.

The 6’4″ heavyweight came into the company with a lot of fan fare. During an interview with Bleacher Report last year, Boudreaux said he gets compared to Brock Lesnar frequently. “I probably get that one every day,” he said.

Lesnar’s former advocate, Paul Heyman, also touted his potential.

Parker Boudreaux is Back

Shortly after his WWE release, Boudreux let it be known that “Harland” is gone and he is back using his birth name.

I’m back — PARKER BOUDREAUX (@harlandwwe) April 29, 2022

It didn’t take long for Parker Boudreaux‘s return to get the attention of other promoters.

MLW CEO Court Bauer took notice of Boudreaux’s tweets and said he’s a “beast of an athlete” that will realize his potential as a “big player” one day.

Know Parker Boudreaux (@harlandwwe) well. He used to come to our @MLW shows with his crew from @UCF_Football. Beast of an athlete. Will be a big player one day, if he keeps putting in the work. https://t.co/7Ek1FyNbJr — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 30, 2022

As a former member of the NXT roster, Boudreaux is likely bound by a 30-day non-compete clause. He would be able to appear for other companies starting in late May.