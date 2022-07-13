Paul Wight Assures Fans That Captain Insano Is Still Coming To AEW

The legendary Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) recently joined Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth conversation about his current run in AEW, with Wight providing an interesting update on one of his oldest wrestling incarnations.

The former world champion stated last year that AEW and Tony Khan had secured the rights to Captain Insano, the fictional pro-wrestling character played by Wight in the hit Adam Sandler comedy, The Waterboy. During his interview Wight gave some more details as to where they are in the process.

“He’ll [Captain Insano] be back. The guy who wrote The Waterboy has approved. Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano. There’s already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We’re doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak.”

One question Wight would be asked is what type of presentation Captain Insano would have in AEW. He states that this is more for fun, and fans shouldn’t expect him to be a world champion anytime soon.

Let’s be honest – I don’t think this character is going to be a killer going out there trying to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. At this point, I think this character is just to have fun. We’ll see how it goes, but for me right now, this is just a chance to have fun with this character and be a bright spot on the show.”

Speaking of competing…Wight has not wrestled on AEW programming for months. However, he does plan on competing in the ring more.

“My whole reason for coming to AEW was to work on commentary and to compete more.”

