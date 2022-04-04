Paul Wight’s In-Ring Return Announced For AEW Dark: Elevation

The in-ring return of Paul Wight, along with seven other matches, has been confirmed for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Wight will be facing off against Austin Green on a show that was taped last Wednesday from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, which just so happens to be Wight’s hometown.

Wight is undefeated in AEW since signing with the company back in February of 2021. He made his in-ring debut for AEW against QT Marshall, securing the win at All Out last September. He then emerged victorious from a 3-on-1 handicap match at Elevation against CPA, RSP and VSK last September. Wight won another 3-on-1 handicap match against Cole Karter, Carlie Bravo and Arjun Singh the following month.

Tonight will be his fourth match with the company since then. You can check out the full lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation here below: