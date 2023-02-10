Concerned Fans Called Police After MJF’s Gruesome Dynamite Promo

AEW World Champion MJF‘s promo went a little too far in the minds of some fans, who believed his comments were real.

On this week’s Dynamite, the holder of the Big Burberry Belt defeated Konsuke Takeshita in the Champion’s first match in two months.

In a backstage promo, MJF spoke about crashing a car years ago when he was being pleasured by a woman who “for legal purposes” he called Liv.

MJF recalled being covered in the woman’s blood and switching their seats to make it look like she was the one behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Police Involvement

MJF’s promo was certainly a shocking one, even by his standards, and it blurred the lines of reality and kayfabe for some fans.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez reported that local law enforcement received “a lot” of calls from fans who watched the promo.

“100% they got a bunch of phone calls. That’s not a joke. A bunch of fans legitimately called the Nassau Police Department to report MJF.” Bryan Alvarez.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi also “heard from several people” who said there is truth to the reports of police being called.

It is unclear if these calls were genuine, or tongue-in-cheek by fans enjoying the Salt of the Earth’s promo.

To clarify, there is no factual evidence to back up the idea that MJF was responsible for a woman’s death.

What’s Next?

This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite also saw Bryan Danielson defeat RUSH in the latest victory for the American Dragon.

With this win, Danielson has completed MJF’s task of remaining undefeated until February 8 and has therefore earned a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Not only will the pair face off at AEW Revolution on March 5, but it will be a sixty-minute Iron Man match, the first in AEW’s history.

After his win over RUSH, Danielson was attacked by MJF, who vowed that the former WWE Champion wasn’t going to make it to Revolution.