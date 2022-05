Maki Itoh has made her return to an AEW ring.

Britt Baker was set for action in a quarterfinal match in the Owen Hart Cup. Going into the May 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, Baker’s opponent was a mystery. She was to go one-on-one with the “Joker” entry.

That mystery opponent was Maki Itoh.

Itoh fell short in her efforts against Baker, tapping out to Lockjaw. After the match, Toni Storm made her way out. Storm will meet Baker in the semifinals.

Peep Itoh’s surprise return below: