Possible Spoilers on Edge’s Return to WWE TV

WWE Hall of Famer Edge could be back on TV sooner than fans had first expected if a popular theory about the Rated-R Superstar is to be believed.

Edge hasn’t appeared since the September 12, Monday Night Raw, where he faced Dominik Mysterio.

During the match, all four members of the Judgment Day attacked Edge, taking him out of action.

The Injury

After the attack on Edge, it was reported on WWE’s The Bump that he had suffered a Grade-2 MCL sprain, though it is believed this is a kayfabe injury.

If it is legitimate, then Edge would not be expected to miss much in-ring time, as a Grade-2 MCL sprain typically takes two to four weeks to fully heal.

The Return

According to a popular theory, Edge’s return may come in time for WWE’s next Premium Live Event: Extreme Rules

Many fans have pointed out that on the poster for the event, Edge is featured, alongside other Superstars including Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins.

Typically, WWE avoids using any Superstars on a poster if they are not scheduled to appear, to avoid allegations of false advertising.

Edge is also the only Superstar on the poster without a match confirmed or expected for Extreme Rules at this time.

Extreme Rules 2022 will take place on October 8, at the Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Another Return?

Edge may be back on WWE TV in time for Extreme Rules 2022, but he’s not the only possible return.

In an image promoting Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins’ Fight Pit, a lantern and fireflies can be seen, both synonymous with Bray Wyatt.

Seth Rollins vs Riddle Extreme Rules graphic contains hidden fireflies and lanterns ? pic.twitter.com/aziaYMFBwU — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) September 20, 2022

Wyat is rumored to be returning to WWE soon, with the belief that he is behind the ‘White Rabbit’ teases fans have seen over the past week.

It has been reported that Wyatt, who was released from WWE in July 2021, has spoken to WWE this year.