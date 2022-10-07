Potential Spoiler on WWE’s Plans for Debuting Faction

Legado del Fantasma is headed to the main roster, but the group will see a change made to it by WWE officials.

It’s been reported by multiple outlets that Legado del Fantasma are slated to make their main roster debut soon and be at tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Pwinsider.com reports the company’s initial plans to include Electra Lopez with the group when they go to SmackDown have been dropped. She was originally slated to be at the show tonight, but over the last 24 hours, creative changed.

This is despite her exit from NXT television being with the group. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza have been spotted in Worcester, MA, the site of SmackDown with the belief that they will debut as soon as tonight.

Legado del Fantasma Getting a New Member?

As previously reported, Zelina Vega is slated for tonight’s show to make her return and is sporting a new blonde look.

To make things even more interesting, Fightful Select reports there was a heavy pitch and push to put Vega with the Legado Del Fantasma faction, possibly in place of Lopez.

This hasn’t been confirmed, and no plans have been locked in, but there was a notable pitch for it to happen.