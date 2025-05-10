Face Turn Teased For Legado Del Fantasma Member On SmackDown

WWE has teased face turn for a SmackDown star on tonight’s episode of the Blue Branded Show from Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.

The Backlash go home episode of the show featured a tag team match between Andrade El Idolo & Rey Fenix and Legado Del Fantasma. Angel and Berto were representing the faction while Santos Escobar was at the ringside for their support.

Escobar tried to help his teammates by distracting the referee at one point. The distraction worked against Berto, however, as he had managed to get Fenix down for a pin, and the delay actually allowed the masked star to escape.

The ending of the match then saw Rey Fenix taking out Angel with a big suicide dive while Andrade delivered The Message to Berto for the win.

Santos Escobar was not happy with the result, and he started insulting Berto after the match. The SmackDown star finally had enough, however, as he slapped the hand of the Legado Del Fantasma leader and proceeded to exit the ring alone.

The current form of the faction came into existence after the 2024 draft, when Rey Mysterio and other LWO members were drafted to Raw while Santos Escobar and Los Lotharios stayed on SmackDown.

Now we’ll have to see if Angel joins his tag team partner in breaking away from the group or he sticks around with Escobar instead.