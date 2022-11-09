Who Produced Austin Theory’s Failed Money in the Bank Cash-in On WWE Raw?

Austin Theory made history on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, but not in the way he would have wanted.

After U.S. Champion Seth Rollins issued an open challenge, it appeared that Mustafa Ali was going to answer, before Bobby Lashley assaulted the ex-Retribution leader.

Lashley also assaulted Rollins before a title match could begin, and Theory became the first man to cash-in Money in the Bank, not for a World Championship.

Producing a Cash In

Theory’s cash-in has divided fans, many of whom believe that WWE has wasted the Money in the Bank contract and buried Theory.

Fightful Select reports that Jason Jordan was the one who produced Theory’s failed cash-in attempt, in one of many segments created by the American Alpha alum.

Jordan was also responsible for all Seth Rollins segments this week, including his in-ring segment with The Judgment Day.

The son of Kurt Angle also produced Rollins’ segment issuing the open challenge, as well as Lashley’s assault on the United States Champion.

Theory’s cash-in attempt wasn’t listed backstage in WWE to avoid spoilers of what was going to happen being leaked.

Welcome to the Club

In failing to cash in successfully, Theory joins a select club of unfortunate WWE Superstars.

In 2007, Mr. Kennedy became the first person to win Money in the Bank and not win a title, but he lost his briefcase to Edge before he could even cash in.

John Cena would be the first person to cash in and not win a title, when he cashed in on WWE Champion CM Punk for Raw’s 1,000th episode in July 2012.

A year later, Damien Sandow would cash in on Cena but lose to the then-World Heavyweight Champion, and Baron Corbin failed to dethrone AJ Styles as WWE Champion in 2017.

In 2018, Braun Strowman’s cash-in attempt against Roman Reigns would be interrupted by a returning Brock Lesnar, and Otis would lose his briefcase to The Miz in 2020.