AEW Rampage Spoilers: Airing August 12, 2022

This week’s AEW Dynamite was titled Quake By The Lake and aired live from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

After that show, AEW taped their weekly Rampage, which will air this Friday night.

This Friday #AEWRampage is at 10/9c on TNT

– Bryan Danielson returns

– We'll hear from the FTW Champ Hook

– Gunn Club vs Danhausen & Erick Redbeard

– Parker Boudreaux vs Sonny Kiss

– We'll hear from AEW Tag Champs Swerve In Our Glory

– Orange Cassidy faces Ari Davari pic.twitter.com/fMMdqNF0Yh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 8/12 (Taped On 8/10)