Strange Occurrences On Raw Lead To Unexpected Return

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was plagued with some strange backstage occurrences, which ultimately led to a big return on the show.

The episode from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH, featured the return of Kevin Owens. The former Universal champion viciously attacked Ezekiel before their scheduled match, sending him out on a stretcher.

Owens was later interviewed backstage, where he discussed his attack, but all fans can talk about was the background of this segment.

Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop were seen in the background standing by a crashed car, and the purposeful framing instantly caught fans’ attention.

What is going on in the #WWERaw parking lot?! pic.twitter.com/DcqylqXd2J — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022

This wasn’t the last of the crashed car we saw during the night. There were times when we saw it being loaded on the tow truck and several people running from the car, but it all happened in the background of various segments.

There was also a segment where police ran by two people talking. They finally managed to capture the perpetrator just after the main event, and it turned out to be none other than Dexter Lumis.

Lumis tried to crash the show after AJ Styles defeated The Miz in a No DQ main event, but he was taken away by the police.

There was no closeup, but Dexter Lumis has returned to WWE! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/6XwvFlV47s — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) August 9, 2022

The Dexter Lumis character is a Triple H creation. The former NXT star was released in April this year, so it’s no surprise that he is back after The Game took over the creative control. While he didn’t get a lot of TV time on Raw this week, we can safely assume that we haven’t seen the last of Lumis.