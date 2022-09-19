Released AEW Star May be Returning to WWE

Malakai Black is an interesting star to follow now that he has confirmed that fans haven’t seen the last of him competing inside of the squared circle.

As previously reported, Black received a conditional release from AEW despite having years left on his deal, which indicates that he has no plans to work for AEW President Tony khan again.

Malakai Black Returning to WWE?

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Black’s situation and how he wanted to return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge of creative.

“He wrestled last night, which is interesting,” Meltzer said. “Then he put out a statement today and he wanted out from AEW. I guess we’ll see what happened. Obviously, he wanted to go back to WWE and he had a lot of time left on his deal. I think 4 and a half years left on the deal. It’s an interesting thing because it’s really difficult to keep someone who is unhappy under contract for that length of time. He did sign for that length of time. The reason you sign people to contracts is so that they can’t it they get unhappy or somebody makes an offer somewhere else, they can’t just go the next day. The whole reason he was signed to a 5-year big money contract was so if something happened in WWE and they wanted him back and they changed his mind, that they had him and they could book him for all those years. So it becomes an interesting situation and the same goes in the other direction too.”

It has yet to be confirmed that Black was offered a deal to return to WWE, but there have been multiple reports noting WWE has allegedly reached out to contracted AEW talent about coming back or joining the promotion.

Meltzer brought up how Black wasn’t used much by AEW because he has been dealing with an injury.

“I guess we have to wait for it to play out and see what the situation is. Basically, it’s what type of a deal he and Tony Khan came up with. Tony Khan wouldn’t talk about it. He talked a lot but didn’t say any specifics as to what the deal is. The story going around was that it was a conditional release and what that meant, I don’t really know. The assumption of a conditional release is that it’s probably something where he can’t just go right to WWE. Maybe there’s a timeframe or something like that. I don’t think he would agree to it if the timeframe was four and a half years.”

