Renee Paquette in Orlando for WWE Project (Video)

Makeup artist Lina Zunigao noted on Instagram that she did makeup for Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young, while in Orlando.

She noted that Paquette is there for WWE, indicating Paquette is filming something today at the WWE Performance Center. Zunigao posted the following on her Instagram account:

“Makeup for @reneepaquette this morning for WWE @wwe Hair by @lizsantanabeauty ??????????#miamimua #miamimakeupartist #orlandomua #orlandohairstylist #makeupmentor #makeupcoach #wwe.”

Renee Paquette’s Time In WWE

After working for Canada’s Score Television Network, Paquette started working for WWE in 2012. Throughout her time with the company, she worked in various roles, including pre-show host, interviewer, and color commentator.

She hosted WWE Backstage on FS1, was a cast member for a season on Total Divas, and had her own WWE Network series, Unfiltered with Renee Young.

Young was the first woman to become a full-time announcer for Monday Night Raw in August 2018 before moving to SmackDown as a “special contributor” in October 2019.

While away from WWE, Paquette has stayed busy by being a mother to her first child with Jon Moxley and hosting her Sessions podcast. She also co-hosts a show on Sirius XM Fight Nation Channel 156 with UFC fighter Miesha Tate titled “Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha.”