Renee Paquette On The Treatment Of Women’s Tag Team Titles In WWE

The situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi has started the debate on the place of the women’s tag team titles in WWE. Renee Paquette believes that the championship has never been important ever since it was introduced three years ago.

The former WWE star revealed her thoughts on the whole situation on Throwing down podcast. She first discussed how plans change all the time when it comes to Raw.

Speaking about the women’s tag team titles, Renee mentioned how they have never been important. She said there has never really been a true women’s tag team in WWE:

“The women’s tag titles have only existed in WWE for a couple of years and as soon as they were brought in to the fold, they were important for about 30 seconds, and then nobody cared anymore.

There was no true women’s tag teams and they just lost their luster really really quickly.” said Renee Paquette, “I guess, best case is that they finally let these women do what they want to do and start really working on the tag division.”

The female star also talked about the future of Sasha Banks. She discussed the possibility of her going to AEW and said that the women’s roster there could use some more star power.

Though later Paquette recalled how Sasha Banks worked with Meiko Satomura in Japan the last time she took a hiatus from WWE. She said that she wouldn’t be surprised to see Banks making a similar move.