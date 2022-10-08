Report: WWE Bringing Back Sarah Logan

Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan’s return to WWE is imminent according to a vignette that played out on this week’s SmackDown.

During the episode, which served as the brand’s season premiere, a ‘Valhalla Awaits’ segment was played which featured Logan.

While she was part of the segment, Logan’s face wasn’t shown on camera.

According to a report from Fightful, several more segments are being produced to re-introduce Logan to the fans.

Sarah Logan

Logan’s first WWE appearance came in 2014 as the on-screen make-up artist for The Miz, an ironic role considering she does not enjoy wearing make-up.

After being signed, Logan would have sporadic appearances in the ring before becoming part of the Riott Squad in 2017.

When the group dissolved in 2019, would bounce around several feuds which she would lose prior to her release.

Logan after WWE

Sarah Logan was released as part of the April 15, 2020, releases, the first of what would become two years of mass releases, explained by WWE as budget cuts.

Weeks after her release, she and husband Raymond (Viking Raider Erik) announced they were expecting their first child, and Raymond Jr. was born in February 2021.

In June 2020, Logan said she was taken an extended hiatus from wrestling, but would make a one-night return to WWE as part of this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Since then, she has had two matches for Control Your Narrative, winning at their May 13, event in Cleveland and their May 14, event in Detroit.

Following her release, Logan has maintained a very positive relationship with the company and has had several people within WWE go to bat for her.