Ricky Starks Is Ready To Go After The AEW World Title After Revolution

Ricky Starks is ready to challenge for the AEW world title after his big win at Revolution.

The AEW star was involved in storyline with Chris Jericho heading into tonight’s PPV. The young star beat Y2J once earlier this year, but chose to have another match with him at the show. Starks proved that his first win wasn’t a fluke and he beat the former AEW Champion once again at Revolution.

The former FTW champion explained the reasoning behind accepting this fight in the post-show media scrum. He was asked how soon he will he try to get his rematch against MJF after tonight. Ricky Starks said that his win over Jericho puts him in front of the line for the world title:

“So I’m glad you asked that question. I think it’s important to let everybody know because there’s been speculation of why I beat somebody and then wanted to beat him again. If I did it once I can do it twice. If I beat a former AEW champion, that means that I skip the line. Now I can go back to getting my shot at the AEW championship.

That is ultimately what this whole thing has been about since day one. I am not a dumb, young kid. I know what I’m doing. Obviously, people don’t think that. So after tonight, obviously I feel like I’m in contention to be the guy next up, especially after how December went. I feel like it’s well worth it in my playground to actually go after it. And be a little bit more prepared, honestly.”

While Ricky Starks is ready to go after the world title, MJF proclaims that he doesn’t believe in dream matches. You can check out the full Revolution media scrum featuring Starks, Tony Khan and more below:

