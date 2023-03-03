Ricky Starks Reacts To The Rock Comparison

Popular AEW babyface Ricky Starks recently weighed in on the recurring comparisons he gets to Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson.

A lifelong wrestling fan, Starks grew up on Attitude Era WWF. As a child, his wrestling heroes were The Undertaker, Mankind, and none other than The Rock himself.

This Sunday, the former FTW Champion will collide with Chris Jericho. The pair have been feuding for months, involving both jobber-turned-underdog babyface Action Andretti and the rest of ‘Y2J’s Jericho Appreciation Society crew in the process.

For Starks, the Jericho angle has served as character building after his acclaimed feud with MJF.

Turning face last year, the rising star entered a feud with longtime tag partner Powerhouse Hobbs. Along the way, Starks’ impassioned promos and theatrical mannerisms won over the AEW faithful. Revolution will likely serve as another key test in the former Team Taz standout’s gradual rise up the card.

Ricky Starks Talks “Flattering” Comparisons To The Rock

During a recent AMA for Bleacher Report, Starks was asked about the comparisons he’s often received to Dwayne Johnson. One of the most iconic stars in WWE history, The Rock’s charisma and monumental popularity propelled him into a highly lucrative film career.

For Starks, comparisons have often been made thanks to his promo delivery and passing similarities to The Rock’s late ’90s fashion sense. A question on the AMA asked for Starks’ thoughts on the comparisons, as well as if he’d like to move into Hollywood the way Johnson did.

Starks explained that he’d be very interested in a Hollywood move eventually. However, he was quick to point out that while comparisons to Johnson are flattering, he was quick to make clear he’s not trying to emulate the WWE legend.

“I definitely would [go into Hollywood]. I don’t think just because you’re transitioning to Hollywood doesn’t mean you’re trying to be like someone. The comparisons are quite flattering. I excuse the ignorance of people who insult me when comparing me to The Rock. What I don’t like is when I do something creative for my own inspo and someone just says I’m trying to steal it or be like another person. I really don’t care anymore but it is a cool comparison because it’s the highest compliment you can get. At this point, I’m cool with it and I look good.”

Ricky Starks’ rise in AEW has been gradual. His initial promise as a future star was worryingly scuppered for a spell when he broke his neck in a match with Hangman Page. In the years since, his evolving character and high-impact ring work have made him a dependable fan favorite as 2023 rolls on.

