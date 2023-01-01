Ricky Steamboat: “Thanks, But No Thanks” to a Royal Rumble Cameo

Wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat isn’t interested in making a cameo appearance at WWE‘s upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

Steamboat is retired from active competition, but did lace up the boots in November for the first time in 12 years. At a special event for Big Time Wrestling, Steamboat teamed with FTR to defeat Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson in a 6-man tag match. The finish came when the three babyfaces simultaneously applied figure-four-leglocks to the heels.

Triple figure four leglocks by FTR and Ricky Steamboat.#ReturnOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/1qDI7YltBD — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 28, 2022

Thanks, But No Thanks

During a recent conversation with Bill Apter for Wrestlebinge, Steamboat was asked about the possibility of entering the 2023 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match.

He was flattered by the suggestion that he could be part of the Rumble, but doesn’t feel that he can perform at that level anymore. The multiple-time World champion told Apter, “Thanks, but no thanks!”

Steamboat knows the fans would probably go nuts for what would undoubtedly be a memorable Royal Rumble moment. The Rumble is one of the biggest wrestling events of the year and Steamboat admitted, “I think it’s too big of a stage for me.”

Steamboat vs. Jericho

Ricky Steamboat came out of retirement at WWE Backlash 2009 when he faced Chris Jericho. It was his first singles match since 1994. He tells Bill Apter that he is proud of that match and believes he had a ‘really good showing.’

The match against Jericho was the last time the fans got to see the real Ricky Steamboat. He felt around 70% of his former self that night, which was enough for him to carry his weight and leave people with a lasting memory of how great he once was.

The Dragon will turn 70 years old on February 28. After a successful outing during the tag match with FTR in November, it’s probably a good thing that he’s got the self-awareness to quit while he’s ahead.