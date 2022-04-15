RK-Bro Set for Tonight’s SmackDown Live

It looks like WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will be on tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live.

Currently, Orton and Riddle seem to be embroiled in a feud with SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions The Usos. Riddle confirmed he and Orton’s appearance on tonight’s SmackDown on Twitter, and Orton retweeted it with the following response.

We don’t get sent for.

See you both… very soon. #Smackdown https://t.co/jdmgt1nqGT — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 15, 2022

Shortly after WrestleMania 38, WWE Unified Universal Champion Roman Reigns ordered The Usos to go and take the RAW Tag Team Titles from RK-Bro, and bring them to The Bloodline. Reigns is hell-bent on collecting as much gold for The Bloodline as possible after unifying the World Titles at WrestleMania by defeating Brock Lesnar.

On Monday Night RAW, The Usos defeated The Street Profits with RK-Bro at ringside. The pair stared each other down to end the show. Now, after The Usos invaded Monday Night RAW this week, RK-Bro is ready to return the favor. Both teams are extremely hot right now coming out of WrestleMania 38. The Usos successfully defended their SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles against the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs in the Night One opener.

RK-Bro then retained their titles by topping The Street Profits and Alpha Academy in a Triple Threat Tag match to open up Night Two. With both teams on such a tremendous roll at the moment, including Orton seemingly revitalizing his love for wrestling while working alongside Riddle, an eventual match between the two teams should be a treat to watch.

