Randy Orton Reveals How Much Longer He Plans On Wrestling

Randy Orton has been a staple in the WWE brand for the past two decades. Over the course of his illustrious career Orton has amassed 14 World Championship reigns. He is also an Intercontinental and United States Championship winner, a former Money In The Bank winner, and a two-time Royal Rumble match winner.

His rivalries with the likes of John Cena, Edge, and Triple H have been some of the greatest in the history of the business. However, at 42-years-old and with over 20 years in the industry, many are beginning to wonder how much longer “The Viper” plans on keeping this up. Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this week, Orton revealed he has no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.

Orton credited his current tag team with Matt Riddle, which whom he reigns as the RAW Tag Team Champions, for revitalizing the fun he has inside the ring again. With that being said, Orton plans on wrestling for at least another 10 years.

“I love what I’m doing. I love what I’m doing in the ring. I would love to do it for a much longer time. 10 more years, 12 more years,” Orton said (via WrestleZone) “I’d like to be like ‘Taker and when I get to the point where my body’s like okay maybe not every week, like I’d love to [do] SummerSlam, WrestleMania, like come and have that big match.”

This weekend Randy Orton will once again team up with Riddle and put their RAW Tag Team Titles on the line. The pair will compete at Night Two of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas, defending against The Street Prophets and Alpha Academy. You check out the full WrestleMania 38 card below.

