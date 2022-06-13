Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James is one of the most prominent backstage figures released by WWE this year. Some people wondered if his departure was related to Triple H losing power in the company.

The Game had to step away from WWE due to heart issues last year. The company has revamped the NXT brand since then and released numerous key members of his team.

Road Dogg addressed the rumors of his release being related to it during an interview with ITRWrestling.com. He noted how WWE released over a dozen people on the day he was let go and it probably saved the company $5 to $10 million per year:

“So from a business perspective, ‘Hey, we got to trim some fat down there.’ Now, if by trimming that fat, my name came into play because I was a Hunter guy. I can’t speak to that and I don’t think that would be the case.”

Per Road Dogg, the officials must have decided to just cut down people who were making the most money. He also revealed that he talked to Vince McMahon after his WWE release and thanked him:

“These are the people that are making the most money, to be quite honest with you, but how else do we trim the fat? Vince and I spoke after that via text and it’s all gravy, I thanked him for the ten years of life experience and ten years’ worth of pay.”

You can check out Road Dogg’s full interview below: