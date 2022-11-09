Legend Pitched for Big E to Win WWE Title at WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Title from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 was a big deal as it wasn’t originally planned, but once Kingston got over as a late replacement in the Elimination Chamber match where he came up short in dethroning Bryan, there was a Kofi Mania movement among the fans.

Kingston lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in a match that lasted about 10 seconds on the premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX on October 4, 2019.

On the latest episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg noted that Big E is doing well while recovering from a broken neck. He also revealed that while he was the lead writer of WWE SmackDown, he pitched Big E to win the WWE Title instead of Kingston.

Road Dogg’s Pitch

“When I wrote Smackdown, I wanted him to be the champion,” he said. “I wanted him to be the champion of Smackdown. I actually pitched, and I’ve said this before, I actually pitched Big E Mania, and Kofi got the nod because of his time and service for lack of a better word or phrase.”

“Kofi had been there, and look, it worked, maybe better than it would have with Big E. Only time will tell if and when he comes back and they put the title on him because he can cut great promos. He’s a great guy. He’s always in great spirits. Just an honor to be able to call him my friend.”

The New Day will challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

