The New Day Reunites for ‘Action Human’ Comedy Sketch

Legendary wrestling faction The New Day recently reunited, but it wasn’t for WWE. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E got together to film a comedy sketch for G4’s Attack of the Show Youtube channel.

The beloved trio teamed up with comedians Will Neff and Case Blackwell for a parody television commercial promoting Action Human, a fully opposable life-sized version of wrestling action figures. The sketch involved two friends are playing with wrestling action figures, but they were upset because the “barely-opposable” action figures don’t properly capture the intensity of a real wrestling match. A fireball erupts and the New Day emerge to save the day. The Superstars transformed one of the guys into a “Fully Opposable Action Human” and well, hilarity ensues.

Xavier Woods has been an on-air host for the G4 television network ever since the gaming channel was relaunched in 2020.

Big E has been off WWE television since he suffered a broken neck on the March 11, 2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. He provided an update on his condition last month. At the time, he was 5 months removed from breaking his neck and said he was feeling great. He still doesn’t know if he will be able to wrestle again, but he’s living a normal life with virtually no pain from in the incident, which is nothing short of a miracle.

