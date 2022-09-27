Tuesday, September 27, 2022
The New Day Reunites for ‘Action Human’ Comedy Sketch

By Michael Reichlin
Legendary wrestling faction The New Day recently reunited, but it wasn’t for WWE. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E got together to film a comedy sketch for G4’s Attack of the Show Youtube channel.

The beloved trio teamed up with comedians Will Neff and Case Blackwell for a parody television commercial promoting Action Human, a fully opposable life-sized version of wrestling action figures. The sketch involved two friends are playing with wrestling action figures, but they were upset because the “barely-opposable” action figures don’t properly capture the intensity of a real wrestling match. A fireball erupts and the New Day emerge to save the day. The Superstars transformed one of the guys into a “Fully Opposable Action Human” and well, hilarity ensues.

Xavier Woods has been an on-air host for the G4 television network ever since the gaming channel was relaunched in 2020.

Big E has been off WWE television since he suffered a broken neck on the March 11, 2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. He provided an update on his condition last month. At the time, he was 5 months removed from breaking his neck and said he was feeling great. He still doesn’t know if he will be able to wrestle again, but he’s living a normal life with virtually no pain from in the incident, which is nothing short of a miracle.

