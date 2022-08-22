Road Dogg Returns To WWE, Key NXT Figure May Be Back As Well

Road Dogg is back in the saddle in WWE.

Pwinsider first reported that he was back in an executive position and is backstage at tonight’s Raw. WrestleVotes later reported that Road Dogg will take over as Senior Vice President of Live Events, a position previously held by Jeff Jarrett, who recently exited the company.

Road Dogg Jesse James will assume the position Jeff Jarrett held as Senior Vice President of Live Events. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 22, 2022

Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that another key NXT person may be returning as well. Fightful Select may have revealed that important person, Ryan Katz.

Road Dogg back with WWE. Another former key NXT person may be back as well. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 22, 2022

Triple H’s Team Continues To Expand

According to Fightful, WWE has had an interest in bringing Katz back into the fold after he was let go this past January. While with the company, he was an integral figure creatively for the NXT brand for almost seven years.

The report noted they’ve “heard that Katz is expected back if he isn’t already, and had remained close with several in NXT. There were some rumors last month that he could already have been back in the fold, but if not, the interest was already there on WWE’s end.”

Katz has been hosting a podcast with Road Dogg since being let go by WWE. He appeared in Wrestling Society X as Fabian Kaelin, and in TNA as Minion. He was also part of Kane and Daniel Bryan’s anger management skits.

Road Dogg had been working as the head of creative for SmackDown until he resigned from that role because, in his words, Vince McMahon‘s work ethic “tapped me out.” Road Dogg then went to NXT, where he worked under Triple H before being let go this past January.