New Details on ROH HonorClub Relaunching This Fall

Ring of Honor has sent in a press release containing new information about the future of the HonorClub streaming service.

According to ROH, the company is currently revamping the service to include ‘enhanced elements and functionality.’

During the time that HonorClub is ‘under construction,’ ROH will not be taking any new memberships. Existing memberships will be extended at no additional cost until the relaunch.

The new and improved HonorClub will launch this fall and will be available for a monthly fee of $9.99. New content will be added to HonorClub 60 days after the events happen live.

If you’re interested in receiving email updates about HonorClub announcements, you can sign up here.

You can reach out to [email protected] with any additional questions or comments.