ROH World Champ Jonathan Gresham Signs with AEW/ROH

Ring Of Honor (ROH) World Champion Jonathan Gresham has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) – and by extension, ROH as well.

The report comes from Fightful, which confirms that Gresham has signed an AEW contract, that will also see him wrestle for ROH. He’ll also continue to do work for IMPACT Wrestling, as he’s scheduled to compete at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion on pay-per-view (PPV) on April 23. AEW and new ROH owner Tony Khan continues to allow his guys to work for various promotions, an aspect fans have been enjoying as of late.

Samoa Joe recently won the ROH World TV Championship on the April 13 episode of AEW Dynamite. The week prior, FTR defended their Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks. It will be interesting to see what Khan decides to do now that he’s inked Gresham, the ROH World Champion, to an AEW contract.

Jonathan Gresham captured the ROH World Championship by defeating Jay Lethal at the ROH Final Battle PPV this past December. The 34-year-old has worked for several notable professional wrestling companies; such as Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), NWA, ROH, and IMPACT Wrestling. Gresham is a former CZW World Heavyweight Champion, ROH World Tag Team Champion (with Lethal), and of course the current ROH World Champion.

He recently added another title to his collection when he defeated Cara Noir at Chapter 130 for the Progress Wrestling World Championship. Now, he’ll have a brand new slew of challengers for the ROH World Title now that he’s inked to the AEW roster. He already has a few names in AEW he’d like to defend the title against.