WWE Hyping ‘Pitch Black Match’ for the Royal Rumble

WWE fans are looking forward to the Royal Rumble, as the event will take place on January 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

However, the most interesting part apart from the battle royale is the anticipation over a new and unique match type called the “Pitch Black” match. While details about the match remain scarce, a recently released commercial has only added to the excitement.

The 15-second ad for the Royal Rumble shows the arena going dark, accompanied by the tag line “When It’s The Pitch Black Match” and the promise that “Anything can happen.”

The mysterious stipulation match appears to be a cross-promotional tie-in with Mountain Dew and their Pitch Black soft drink.

WrestlingNews.co was first to report the details about creative pitching a ‘Pitch Black match’ for the Royal Rumble. One source within the company believed that the match could potentially be for Bray Wyatt. The company is taking care to not overexpose Bray Wyatt in the ring, as they want his appearances to feel extra special. This strategy has previously been employed by WWE in regard to Wyatt’s portrayal of the character The Fiend, as he wrestled on a limited schedule. WWE likely wants Wyatt to appear as a strong and formidable opponent via this strategy.

In addition to the Pitch Black match, Royal Rumble will also feature a Hell in a Cell match between “Demon” Finn Balor and “Brood” Edge, as well as the return of a fan-favourite persona.

Apart from that, WWE’s Royal Rumble event will also feature the traditional Royal Rumble matches for both male and female wrestlers. But that’s not all – the Royal Rumble will also feature a defence of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by Roman Reigns.