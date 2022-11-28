Unique Stipulation Match Pitched for WWE Royal Rumble (Report)

With Survivor Series in the rearview mirror, WWE will look ahead through the holidays and start building towards the Royal Rumble premium live event in January.

WrestlingNews.co reports that WWE has already mapped out the entire card for the show. Last week, there was a pitch within the creative team for a “Pitch Black” match and it was being seriously considered for the show.

Bray Wyatt’s Speciality?

However, the source didn’t provide any further details on the structure/rules of the match but another source in the company believes that the match is for Bray Wyatt.

Since returning to WWE, he has been involved in a feud with LA Knight. Last week on SmackDown, Wyatt claimed to not have been involved in the attack on Knight. This has left the door open for more characters to be introduced or perhaps the first member of the rumored Wyatt 6 faction.

The source said that they are being careful to not overexpose Wyatt in the ring because they want everything he does to feel extra special. WWE previously did this with him when he was portraying The Fiend character as he wrestled on a limited schedule.

In addition to this possible match, WWE will of course have its two Royal Rumble matches – one for the men and one for the women – as well as a defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by Roman Reigns.