AEW Star Injured During All Out Zero Hour

It appears that AEW star Ruby Soho suffered a broken nose during her mixed tag match at tonight’s AEW All Out Zero Hour pre show.

The kick-off show saw the female star teaming up with Ortiz to face Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara in a AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship match.

Soho took multiple concerning bumps during the bout. Early in the match, she was dropped on her neck following a brutal kick from Melo:

#AEWAllOut Apparently, Ruby Soho broke her nose and may have injured her neck



How careless of Sammy Guevara . Just dropping Soho after the tag move instead of making sure she landed safely .



Another injury attributed to Guevara? #AEW #AEWDynamite



pic.twitter.com/DQ1k5v6P0U — Jamie “Say Hello To The Bad Guy” Holmes?? (@JamiePrestigio1) September 4, 2022

The ending of the All Out match saw Ortiz sending Guevara out of the ring. When Ruby Soho tried to jump down, Melo also got involved, and the two women crashed down into their partners.

The female competitors then got back in the ring. Soho got the upper hand but as she was going for a running knee strike, Anna Jay grabbed her foot.

This distraction allowed Tay Melo to hit the TayKO on the former WWE star. She then pinned Ruby to retain the titles for her team.

The TayKO however, seems to have done more damage than intended. Ruby Soho grabbed her face instantly after the hit and she even forgot to get her shoulders down for the pinfall.

The female star continued holding her face after the match and it has since been confirmed that she suffered a broken nose.