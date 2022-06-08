Rush Isn’t Signed With AEW Yet, But Wants to Work With the Best

As it turns out, Rush is not All Elite, after all.

The world-renowned luchador made a surprise appearance at last month’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. During a backstage segment, Andrade El Idolo announced he was dissolving the AFO faction. He then introduced Rush as his new business associate.

The former Los Ingobernables partners could raise hell in AEW, but Rush reveals he’s not under contract with the promotion.

In a new interview with Lucha Libre Online, Rush says he’s working limited dates for AEW and is negotiating with Tony Khan about signing a contract.

Rush’s Status with AEW

“I am grateful to Tony Khan for giving me the opportunity,” said Rush. We are still under talks and negotiations. For now, there are just dates.” – Rush isn’t signed with AEW just yet

“I already did the first jump, which is being in the PPV, and not just a segment, but they gave it the value that both Rush and Andrade have. They left that promo for the end. Nobody expected it, not even my own family.”

RUSH debuts at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

After holding the ROH World Championship twice, Rush now has his focus locked on All Elite Wrestling. He sees dream matches with AEW’s top stars and isn’t shy about name-dropping who he wants to work with.

“For now, my objective is AEW, I am now in AEW and I want to face the biggest names. I want everything! I am not going for the minimum. You name it! CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Moxley, Samoa Joe, the best they have.”

He continued, “Imagine Rush vs Samoa Joe. There’s a lot of material. Bryan Danielson vs Toro Blanco Rush, two ex ROH World Champions against each other. There’s Moxley, which they state is the most extreme one. They need to see a real Mexican badass. A lot of people have requested this match… Rush vs. Kenny Omega. We can finally have that match.”

