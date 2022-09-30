Rush Officially Signs Contract with AEW

Rush is now under a full-time deal with All Elite Wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan officially announced that Rush has signed a full-time AEW contract today on Twitter after Rush had been on a per-appearance deal since making his AEW debut at Double or Nothing this May, where he was introduced in a pre-tape segment as Andrade El Idolo’s business partner.

Khan wrote: “It’s official: @rushtoroblanco is All Elite! What a week for Rush! Yesterday was his birthday, today he’s All Elite, and it’s Rush vs. [John Silver] TONIGHT on Friday Night #AEWRampage! Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama @ 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT!”

His first match for AEW then took place in June. La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush, his brother Dragon Lee & Andrade El Idolo) took part in AEW’s Trios title tournament this summer and ended up losing to The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) in the first round.

rush is a former CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion, CMLL World Tag Team Champion, CMLL World Trios Champion, and Mexican National Trios Champion. He’s also a former two-time ROH World Heavyweight Champion.