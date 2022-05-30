RUSH Signs With AEW

RUSH is now All Elite.

During Saturday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event, Andrade El Idolo did a segment with his lawyer where he cut a promo about how he hates the name AFO and he’s not here to lose. He called the group losers. He has a new business partner and that is RUSH.

The segment was taped in advance as Andrade is on his honeymoon after getting married to Charlotte Flair this past Friday.

RUSH is best known for his time in MLW, NJPW, CMLL and Ring of Honor. He made his in-ring debut in 2007 before changing his name in 2009 while working for CMLL. He is a former CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion, CMLL World Tag Team Champion, CMLL World Trios Champion and Mexican National Trios Champion. He’s also a former two-time ROH World Heavyweight Champion.

He had been working for AAA as of late where he joined Killer Kross, L.A. Park and Konnan in a new group called La Facción Ingobernable. RUSH’s time in ROH wrapped up in January as he was among the names to be let go by ROH before the promotion was sold to AEW President Tony Khan.