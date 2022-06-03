Sammy Guevara Proposes to Tay Conti at the Eiffel Tower (Photos)

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are now engaged to be married as the former TNT Champion popped the big question to his girlfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and she said yes.

TMZ broke the news on Friday afternoon. They’ve been dating since December. Conti was wearing a pink, rose-gold colored dress while Sammy had a green suit.

After saying yes, Tay showed off the ring that her soon-to-be husband gave her and she had a big smile on her face as they celebrate the special moment.

Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti’s Relationship

Sammy Guevara proposes to Tay Conti (Photo: TMZ)

Sammy was previously engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Pam, last August before they split up.

Since going public with their relationship, they’ve been paired together on AEW television. As of late, Sammy has been in a feud with Men of the Year as Scorpio Sky beat Sammy to win the TNT Title.

At this past Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event, Men Of The Year (Ethan Page & Sky) & Paige VanZant defeated Frankie Kazarian, Guevara & Conti in a six-person tag team match, which marked the in-ring debut of the former UFC star.

Conti recently threatened to take legal action against a person who had been sending threatening messages to her.

Congratulations to Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti!