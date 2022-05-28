Tay Conti To Take Legal Action Against Person Sending Threatening Messages

AEW star Tay Conti has shared screenshots of threats that she’s received by a person on Instagram direct messages and Twitter.

The man continues to threaten Conti and her boyfriend Sammy Guevara.

Conti stated that the man has been sending her messages every day since January. According to the messages, the man plans on “doing something” to the couple next month.

Conti said that she will take legal precautions against the person. She even informed fans that if something happens to her and Guevara, they know who to look for.

She wrote the following on Twitter:

“This is absurd. His name is DUSTIN DOLEZAL and he’s been threatening Sammy and I since January. He writes us EVERY SINGLE DAY and apparently planning to do something with us in June. I’m taking legally precautions but if something happens to us y’all know who to look for [sic].”

The situation is certainly scary and after receiving threats every single day for almost five months, anyone would get worried. Unfortunately, Conti had to reveal publicly on social media that she is facing such harassment and receiving threatening messages.

Toxicity and negativity on social media have become prevalent. Recently, Britt Baker got flak online from fans for simply naming Sasha Banks her dream opponent in an interview. Ironically, in that same interview, Baker talked about the toxic environment on social media and how it can have serious real-life consequences.

Tay Conti will be teaming up with Guevara and Frankie Kazarian in a mixed-gender, trios match where they will face TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Paige VanZant, and Ethan Page on AEW Double Or Nothing event on Sunday.

You can check out the tweet below:

