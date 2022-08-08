Sammy Guevara And Tay Conti Get Married (Photos)

Former TNT champion Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have finally tied the knot and officially became husband and wife.
The AEW stars made their relationship public in January this year. Guevara then proposed to his girlfriend at the Eiffel Tower in Paris back in June.
Sammy and Tay had chosen August 8 as the date for their marriage. Unlike some other public figures, they had been pretty open about their decision and sharing updates about their wedding all week long.
The AEW couple finally got married on Sunday. Many wrestling personalities were invited to the wedding, and current WWE star Nikki A.S.H. was one of the bridesmaids.
Sammy And Tay’s Marriage Ceremony
Photos from their wedding ceremony started surfacing online not long after as guests started sharing pictures of the newlywed couple.
Amanda Huber went to the wedding with both her sons. She shared a photo of the couple afterward and posted a message for them:
“We are not perfect. We’ll learn from our mistakes. And as long as it takes, I will prove my love to you. What a great night. My friends are amazing. We love you Mr & Mrs @sammyguevara @TayConti_”
Other people who shared photos from the ceremony included NXT star Valentina Feroz, toymaker Jeremy Padawer and more. You can check out photos from Sammy and Tay’s wedding ceremony below: