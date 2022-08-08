Sammy Guevara And Tay Conti Get Married (Photos)

Former TNT champion Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have finally tied the knot and officially became husband and wife.

The AEW stars made their relationship public in January this year. Guevara then proposed to his girlfriend at the Eiffel Tower in Paris back in June.

Sammy and Tay had chosen August 8 as the date for their marriage. Unlike some other public figures, they had been pretty open about their decision and sharing updates about their wedding all week long.

The AEW couple finally got married on Sunday. Many wrestling personalities were invited to the wedding, and current WWE star Nikki A.S.H. was one of the bridesmaids.

I have the best bridesmaids ?? pic.twitter.com/4US8bGTqrI — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) August 7, 2022

Sammy And Tay’s Marriage Ceremony

Photos from their wedding ceremony started surfacing online not long after as guests started sharing pictures of the newlywed couple.

Amanda Huber went to the wedding with both her sons. She shared a photo of the couple afterward and posted a message for them:

“We are not perfect. We’ll learn from our mistakes. And as long as it takes, I will prove my love to you. What a great night. My friends are amazing. We love you Mr & Mrs @sammyguevara @TayConti_”

We are not perfect

We'll learn from our mistakes

And as long as it takes

I will prove my love to you ??



What a great night. My friends are amazing ?



We love you Mr & Mrs @sammyguevara @TayConti_ pic.twitter.com/utB0ToPG3r — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) August 8, 2022

Other people who shared photos from the ceremony included NXT star Valentina Feroz, toymaker Jeremy Padawer and more. You can check out photos from Sammy and Tay’s wedding ceremony below:

Congratulations! God bless you today and for the rest of your married lives.@TayConti_ @sammyguevara pic.twitter.com/3aU2Ya678J — Valentina Feroz ?? (@ValentiFerozWWE) August 8, 2022

May you have 50+ years of health, happiness and love. My beautiful, talented and smart friends Tay and Sammy. ??@TayConti_ @sammyguevara pic.twitter.com/xXpJ890Xsy — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) August 8, 2022

You guys deserve the world and you guys deserve true love to and you guys deserve happiness to. I happy for two my idol’s Sammy Guevara and tay conti to ???? @sammyguevara @TayConti_ pic.twitter.com/OWwSZacu0O — kayla_one_and_only (@kayla1andonly24) August 8, 2022

Major Congratulations to @TayConti_ and @sammyguevara they got Married today so happy for them pic.twitter.com/OhMu79P2zH — B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) August 8, 2022

When I get back. I need to beat up @sammyguevara Till then. OMEDETO to Him and @TayConti_ — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) August 8, 2022