Santino Marella Trademark Obtained by Impact Wrestling’s Parent Company

Santino Marella was a lovable comedy wrestler (portrayed by Anthony Carelli) who competed for WWE from 2007-2020. A new trademark filing indicates he could be headed to Impact Wrestling in the coming new year.

Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions LLC, parent company of Impact, recently secured a trademark for the name Santino Marella. According to the USPTO database, the live trademark was filed on December 19, 2022.

The ‘Goods and Services’ usage description includes:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests;

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer;

Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer;

Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality;

Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality;

WWE previously held the Santino Marella trademark, but let it expire in October 2021.

Santino’s daughter, Bianca Carelli, currently wrestles for WWE’s NXT brand as Arianna Grace.