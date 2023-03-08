Saraya Pulling for AEW to Introduce New Championships

Saraya may not have been with AEW as long as others on the roster, but she has big plans for new championship gold to be introduced.

Later this month, the former WWE Divas Champion will reach her six-month anniversary with AEW, after debuting on last year’s Grand Slam: Dynamite.

In that time, Saraya has returned to in-ring competition, turned heel, and challenged for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

New Championships

It was at last weekend’s Revolution event that Saraya came up short in her pursuit of the AEW Women’s World title match, her first championship match since the Summer of 2016.

In addition to being the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Champion, the former Paige is a two-time WWE Divas Champion and plans on adding AEW Women’s Tag Gold to her collection.

When AEW celebrated International Women’s Day on Twitter, Saraya said the perfect celebration would be to introduce Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Perfect way to celebrate would be to bring in Women’s tag titles ?? https://t.co/rQNtV9tFgx — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 8, 2023

In recent weeks, Saraya has been aligned with Toni Storm, and added Ruby Soho to their clique at Revolution 2023.

Tag Team Titles

AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles haven’t been introduced yet, but it is something that has been on the mind of Tony Khan.

Speaking on the AEW Double or Nothing 2022 media call, Khan was asked by AJ Awesome about the possibility of AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles.

“Yeah, I have (thought about them). We have a lot of great wrestlers in AEW and a lot of great women’s and men’s wrestlers in AEW. I have thought about doing those and as we continue to expand the roster and hopefully get more teams and get some people who have been injury and on the shelf, back, that would be something I would love to do in the future.” Tony Khan.

Neither Khan nor the AEW account has responded to Saraya’s tweet at this time.

h/t – Fightful