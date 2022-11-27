Sasha Banks Chants Censored at WWE Survivor Series

Wrestling fans called for Sasha Banks at WWE Survivor Series, but the chants weren’t audible on television for long.

Saturday’s big event took place her hometown of Boston, MA. Banks remains one of the industries biggest names despite being out of the spotlight since May 2022.

According to a correspondent who was in attendance for Survivor Series, the “Sasha Banks” and “We Want Sasha” chants were pretty loud during Ronda Rousey‘s match against Shotzi.

We want Sasha ??? pic.twitter.com/v9fKEbr6eo — J A L E E L (@Jaleelllll) November 27, 2022

Sasha Banks Chants Muted

WWE’s production team lowered the crowd audio to censor the Sasha Banks chants at Survivor Series, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio.

WOR: there was a loud "Sasha Banks" chant on the show that the audio was lowered forhttps://t.co/mYdKSjVF4U pic.twitter.com/xdpvZQYLFL — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) November 27, 2022

The decision to censor Sasha Banks chants can be looked at from several perspectives. WWE knew she was not going to appear at Survivor Series. The company also does not want Sasha Banks chants become a form of rebellion, much like CM Punk‘s name was chanted for years when the audience wasn’t satisfied with whatever WWE was presenting.

The two sides are currently in talks to get her back in the fold, but nothing has been signed as of this writing. During her time away from WWE, Banks has branched out with several non-wrestling projects.

We’ve also seen All Elite Wrestling sign names like Renee Paquette and Saraya. Earlier this month, Saraya said she’s confident she’ll get a chance to wrestle Banks again. You can be sure WWE hears about quotes like this and will do whatever it takes to prevent her from going to the competition.

Banks has a ton of leverage in her negotiations and will likely be offered the biggest contract of her wrestling career. At the end of the day, she’s in the drivers seat and will have to decide what’s best for herself and her career.

Stars like Sasha Banks don’t come around very often. Hopefully it’s only a matter of time before we see her grace the squared circle once again.