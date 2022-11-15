Saraya: I’ll Get My Rematch with Sasha Banks

AEW wrestler Saraya is ready to step back in the ring with Sasha Banks, nearly five years after their infamous December 2017 match.

Saraya debuted for AEW at their Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, despite WWE‘s new regime trying to bring her back.

The former Paige departed WWE in July of this year in one of the final acts before Vince McMahon retired.

The Rematch

Saraya’s in-ring career ended due to an injury suffered in a six-woman tag, after taking a kick by Sasha Banks.

Now cleared to compete again, Saraya said she’s open to a rematch with The Boss as she made clear to Chris Van Vliet.

“That’s what I said [in response to Van Vliet saying Banks and Saraya should wrestle.] I really wanted to have that match with Sasha. I wanted to have that rematch with her, because we have that built-in story. So I really wanted that.”

Saraya added that Banks was one of the first people she told after doctor’s cleared her to wrestle, as The Boss had stressed for years over the injury.

Despite being in different companies, Saraya remains optimistic about a rematch.

“One day I’ll have my match with Sasha [Banks.]” Saraya.

Banks’ Absence

Even if Saraya was still with WWE, a match with Banks would be unlikely at this time, given the latter’s suspension.

Sasha Banks (and Naomi) haven’t been seen since walking out of the May 16, episode of Raw over a creative dispute.

Speaking about Banks, Saraya said that it is great to see Banks try her hand outside of the ring.

“She’s going down her own path and stuff now, she’s doing her own thing. You don’t know where she’s going to be, she has an exciting life going on right now. I’m very pleased [for her.] She’s building her career outside of wrestling too. It’s awesome.”

Banks has been building her portfolio outside of wrestling, launching her own CBD Oil company with ex-Superstar Kalisto, and appearing in Disney+ hit ‘The Mandalorian.’

Britt Baker

On last week’s AEW Dynamite, Saraya not just confirmed that she is medically cleared, but added that she’ll be facing Britt Baker at Full Gear 2022.

Ahead of arguably the most important match of her career, Saraya had plenty of praise for the former AEW Women’s World Champion.

“Now I get to face Britt [Baker.] I’ve always wanted to face Britt, and in this brand-new company as well. The crazy part is that she’s always been a big fan of mine… She’s a fan of mine so it is cool that I get to have my comeback story with her and she’s so supportive, so I’m excited. I’m excited.”

AEW Full Gear 2022 will take place this Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Out of the Ring

Though she is cleared to wrestle, Saraya will not be 100% focused on her wrestling career at this time.

Outside of the industry, the former Divas Champion has plenty of opportunities and projects which she plans to keep working on.

“I’m still focusing on things outside of wrestling and still building Saraya up as the brand, rather than [just] Paige and being a wrestler. I’m still in the mindset of still building that, but it’s so good to be in the mindset that I can do something I’ve been in love with my whole life.”

Outside of wrestling, Saraya has a successful Twitch channel, and launched her own brand of clothing and cosmetics during her retirement.