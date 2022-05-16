Sasha Banks & Kevin Hart Lightsaber Battle On “Cold as Balls” (Video)

Sasha Banks recently made an appearance on Kevin Hart’s “Cold as Balls” program, which will even include a lightsaber battle between the pair.

A preview for the episode recently dropped, showing a clip from the lightsaber duel. Banks sports the green lightsaber, while Hart wields the red one. Check out the preview below.

The pair are likely referencing Banks’ appearance in Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” series, which takes place within the Star Wars universe.

Banks plays a Mandalorian character by the name of Koska Reeves in season two. She even got a small fight scene with Temuera Morrison’s Bobba Fett character. It remains to be seen if Banks will be a part of the show’s third upcoming season.

Currently, Banks has been on quite the roll since returning to WWE action in January. She and Naomi captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38 this past April.

Banks and Naomi topped Carmella & Queen Zelina, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler in a Four-Way bout for the straps.

On this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Naomi and Banks yet again successfully defended their titles by defeating the team of Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Now, Banks and Naomi will sit back and wait for a new set of challengers emerge for their titles.