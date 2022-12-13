Sasha Banks to Make far More Per Appearance in Japan than WWE

Sasha Banks‘ reported exit from WWE will see her earn more with STARDOM per appearance than she ever did working for the McMahon family.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Banks will be appearing at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom event on January 4 and that she is ‘done’ with WWE.

The multi-time former Women’s Champion hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since walking out of the May 16, episode of Raw over a creative dispute.

The Deal

Banks’ deal with Bushiroad, the parent company of both NJPW and STARDOM, will make her the highest-paid contracted wrestler, Voices of Wrestling reports.

They report that STARDOM pursued Banks not long after her May walkout and that Banks also showed interest in working with the promotion.

STARDOM’s booker Rossy Ogawa walked away from negotiations after hearing Banks’ “exorbitant” asking price, which was said to be beyond the company’s budget.

These talks resumed months later after Bushiroad President Takaaki Kidani gave Ogawa the green light to pursue Banks.

It is believed that The Boss will confront IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, who became the first holder of the title last month at NJPWxSTARDOM Historic X-Over.

Highest Earner

Banks’ agreement with Bushiroad will make her the highest-paid name to ever be contracted, even higher than Chris Jericho.

For his feud with Kenny Omega that culminated in a match at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in 2018, Jericho was paid $100,000 per appearance for NJPW.

As Dave Meltzer pointed out on Wrestling Observer Radio, Jericho was practically underpaid due to how much revenue he brought to New Japan with his match.

Per appearance, the former Women’s Champion will earn far more than she made in WWE, though she is expected to be booked five times in 2023.

This leaves Banks with plenty of time for other projects, including possibly working in AEW, something that has reportedly been on her bucket list.