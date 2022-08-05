Sasha Banks Making High-Profile Appearance Amid WWE Return Rumors

During the May 16, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the show, over a creative difference with the planned main event.

Shortly after, WWE suspended the duo, branded them “unprofessional” on TV, and stripped the pair of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

There was a time when it appeared that Banks and Naomi would be gone from WWE for good, but the recent change of leadership could bring them back.

Banks’ Appearance

Since her suspension, Sasha Banks has been silent on Twitter, up until this week.

In her first tweet since the May 16 walkout, Banks promoted her upcoming appearance at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Convention (C2E2.)

Banks told her followers that she is excited to see them this weekend when quoting a tweet from C2E2 which has since been deleted.

I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love yoU

In addition to Banks, Naomi is also scheduled to appear at the convention, with tickets available for photos with the pair of WWE Superstars.

WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Lita, Trish Stratus, and The Undertaker are also scheduled to be at the convention.

AEW star Danhausen has also been announced for C2E2.

Renewed Hope

While the idea of Banks and Naomi seemed farfetched just a few weeks ago, there is renewed hope that they will return.

It has been reported that Banks and Naomi’s main issues backstage were with Vince McMahon, and that both have had good relationships in the past with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Banks has been pulled from a celebrity flag football match which is scheduled for today, fueling speculation of a return on tonight’s WWE SmackDown.