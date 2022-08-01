Sasha Banks & Naomi Returning to WWE (Report)

WWE is expected to be welcoming back two big names on tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

According to a report from WrestlingNewsCo, a deal has been struck to bring back Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE. There’s also said to be a belief backstage that the pair could return as soon as tonight.

It was recently reported that WWE was attempting to mend their relationship with the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Especially since the pair’s issues were with Vince McMahon, creatively, who is now retired.

Naomi and Banks walked out prior to an episode of Monday Night RAW several weeks ago after reported creative differences with McMahon. The WWE commentary team went as far as confirming it during the broadcast.

There has been a lot of speculation as to the status of both women since their walkout, with some reports suggesting Banks has already been granted her release. WWE has yet to confirm any releases for either Banks or Naomi as of this writing.

If Banks and Naomi are brought back tonight, it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for them creatively. Especially in regards to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Of course, we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.